Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman Sells 1,500 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $93,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,105.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $58.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. Research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $9,100,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 111,732 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,226,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,730 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

