Stifel Nicolaus Raises Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $54.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,788 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,810,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after acquiring an additional 919,058 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,567,000 after buying an additional 915,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Altria Group by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,418,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after acquiring an additional 805,051 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

