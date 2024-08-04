Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 4.9 %

Stifel Financial stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

