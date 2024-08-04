Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.35 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

Standex International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.58. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SXI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.