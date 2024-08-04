SRN Advisors LLC Sells 52,988 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

SRN Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,988 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth $152,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NU by 1,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 343,899 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NU by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,497,000 after buying an additional 3,886,442 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $1,958,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 64,901,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,601,380. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

