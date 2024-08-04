SRN Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SRN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.2% of SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,611. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.91.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

