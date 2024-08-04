SRN Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after buying an additional 57,832 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after buying an additional 113,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,699,000 after buying an additional 165,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,624. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.75.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

