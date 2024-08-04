SRN Advisors LLC Buys 114 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of SRN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,506,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR traded up $10.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $795.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,092. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $891.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $810.38 and a 200-day moving average of $728.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $1,948,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,001,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $1,948,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,408 shares in the company, valued at $613,001,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,709 shares of company stock valued at $71,147,068. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

