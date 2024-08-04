SRN Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 287,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,983 shares of company stock worth $9,700,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.56. 207,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

