SRN Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 111.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up 1.3% of SRN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,994. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.34. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

