SRN Advisors LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 874,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,907,000 after buying an additional 35,252 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.1% in the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 156,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,412,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 270.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $11.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $410.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,837. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $410.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.14.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

