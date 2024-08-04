SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97-2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPXC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPXC

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.01. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.61 and a 52 week high of $164.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.