Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45 to $0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.0 million to $406.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.53 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.460 EPS.

Sprout Social Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. 1,049,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,013.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,013.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $42,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,315.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,248 over the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

