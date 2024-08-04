Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45 to $0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.0 million to $406.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.53 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.460 EPS.
Sprout Social Trading Down 11.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. 1,049,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.00.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,013.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,013.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $42,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,315.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,248 over the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
