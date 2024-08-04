Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.0 million-$406.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.5 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.45 to $0.46 EPS.
Sprout Social Trading Down 11.6 %
Sprout Social stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,503. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sprout Social
Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social
In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $500,934.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 484,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,559,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $54,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $500,934.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 484,115 shares in the company, valued at $15,559,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,470 shares of company stock worth $3,063,248 in the last ninety days. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprout Social
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.