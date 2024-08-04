Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.58%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Spirit Airlines stock remained flat at $2.76 on Friday. 5,462,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,101,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.