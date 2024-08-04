Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,336 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 333,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.