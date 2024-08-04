SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

XBI stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.47. 15,611,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,357,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

