SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 163.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,903,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,973. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

