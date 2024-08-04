Southern (NYSE:SO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,196,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wolfe Research lowered Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

