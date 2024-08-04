Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives $56.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAH. Bank of America cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 4.2 %

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

NYSE:SAH opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $64.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 41,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $2,475,707.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,557,610.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,535 shares of company stock valued at $9,626,682. 40.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

