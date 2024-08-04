Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 77,524.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,211,390,000 after purchasing an additional 641,128 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 24,171.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,831,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,978 shares of company stock valued at $54,692,570. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $19.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $846.02. The company had a trading volume of 479,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,219. The stock has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $802.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $798.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $885.10.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
