Smog (SMOG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $218,491.26

Smog (SMOG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Smog token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smog has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Smog has a total market capitalization of $20.03 million and $218,491.26 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smog Profile

Smog was first traded on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02635131 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $211,621.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

