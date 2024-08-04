Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Trading Down 12.6%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was down 12.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 1,648,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 884,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Smart for Life Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $168,300.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

Further Reading

