SmarDex Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $594,604.92 (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $105.80 million and approximately $594,604.92 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmarDex

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01338939 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $458,910.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

