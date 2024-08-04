Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.94.

SWKS opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.75. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $302,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $226,266,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 420,858 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

