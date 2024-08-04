Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.88.
View Our Latest Research Report on SIRI
Sirius XM Stock Down 3.4 %
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sirius XM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $375,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $53,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 13.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 597,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 72,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 13.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 895,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 108,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sirius XM
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.