SingularityNET 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.61 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $525.98 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,313.34 or 0.99807300 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00056774 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.48768993 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,034,774.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

