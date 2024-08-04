Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading Down 5.6%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.90. 599,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.
Silverback Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $356.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silverback Therapeutics
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.