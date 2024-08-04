Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
