Sidoti Csr Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Civeo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Civeo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Civeo’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $188.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE CVEO opened at $27.14 on Friday. Civeo has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $390.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Civeo by 242.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 101,378 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 2,074.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 132,789 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 136,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 52,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

