Siacoin (SC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.70 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $256.69 million and $3.70 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,899.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.86 or 0.00579415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00106523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.09 or 0.00251381 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00037310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00069453 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

