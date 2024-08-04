Siacoin (SC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.70 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $256.69 million and $3.70 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,899.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.86 or 0.00579415 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009441 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00106523 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00032235 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.09 or 0.00251381 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00037310 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00069453 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
