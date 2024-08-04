Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.82

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.82 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 78.22 ($1.01). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 78.80 ($1.01), with a volume of 2,317,096 shares trading hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -7,880.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70,000.00%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

