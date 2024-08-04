Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.10.

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NYSE ST opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,837 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,325,000 after purchasing an additional 455,237 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,087,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,489,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 600,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

