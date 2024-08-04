Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Select Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.960-2.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.96-2.20 EPS.

Select Medical Trading Down 12.8 %

SEM stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,812. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

