Seele-N (SEELE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041157 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

