Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($1.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($6.83) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,220.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

HA opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $624.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.38. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,584,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $14,964,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,953,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 195,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,911 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

