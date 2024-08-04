Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.17.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after buying an additional 995,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after buying an additional 950,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,574,000 after buying an additional 549,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 634.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 521,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,313,000 after buying an additional 450,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.