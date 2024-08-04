Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Holdings Decreased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moller Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 532,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

FNDA traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. 430,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,557. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

