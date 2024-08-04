SALT (SALT) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

SALT (SALT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $2,149.69 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,928.24 or 1.00107665 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011454 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00056871 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01790428 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2,155.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

