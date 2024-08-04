Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector perform” Rating for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 720 ($9.26) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.61) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 620 ($7.98) to GBX 710 ($9.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 642 ($8.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 712.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 683.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,426.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 545 ($7.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 774 ($9.96).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Bodycote’s payout ratio is 5,111.11%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

