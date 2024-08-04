Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOOM

DMC Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $257.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $171.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,973,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,336 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in DMC Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,871,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after acquiring an additional 38,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 64,677 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 634,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 49,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,378,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.