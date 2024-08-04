Roth Mkm Raises Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $125.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $122.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Itron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Itron

Itron Price Performance

Shares of Itron stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. Itron has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.