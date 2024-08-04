Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Companies updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 12.3 %

NYSE RKT traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.25. 11,339,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,213. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 156.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

