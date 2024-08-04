Robert W. Baird Raises Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $170.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co raised its position in Xylem by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

