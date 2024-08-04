Robert W. Baird Increases Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $169.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $140.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.61. Middleby has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 1,246.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 620.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

