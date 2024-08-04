Robert W. Baird Cuts MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target to $143.00

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.00.

MYRG opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.74 and a 200-day moving average of $153.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $97.78 and a 1-year high of $181.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.07 million. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 578.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 974,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,287,000 after purchasing an additional 831,066 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $51,452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,466,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

