RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. RLJ Lodging Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.45-1.58 EPS.
Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,511. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
