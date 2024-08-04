Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. Rise Gold shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 525 shares trading hands.
Rise Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.
