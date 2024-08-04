RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.920-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.5 million-$603.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.1 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.620-3.670 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.28.

RNG opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165 in the last 90 days. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

