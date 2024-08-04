Reviewing Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 14.84% 5.58% 0.79% RBB Bancorp 16.38% 6.95% 0.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $768.13 million 2.81 $104.03 million $1.40 18.18 RBB Bancorp $236.17 million 1.66 $42.47 million $2.28 9.34

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and RBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and RBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 3 2 0 2.40 RBB Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.98%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.88, indicating a potential downside of 2.00%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Dividends

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats RBB Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes. It also provides wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions, as well as brokerage and annuity services. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois; and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

